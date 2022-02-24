Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.82

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 2710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after buying an additional 1,343,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after acquiring an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 55,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

