Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 5,406 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

