Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 5,406 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $8.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
