PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of PFX stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.46 million, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

