PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “
Shares of PFX stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.46 million, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $44.00.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
