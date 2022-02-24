Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $857,660.37

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $857,660.37 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,987.31 or 0.99961033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00238136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00145011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00292835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,847,881 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

