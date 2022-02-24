Phore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,677.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $640,083.93 and $2,677.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011818 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00377642 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,247,484 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

