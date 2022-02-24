Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 2,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,349 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

