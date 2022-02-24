PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.78

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 15260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.