PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.78

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 15260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

