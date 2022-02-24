PIN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.21 or 0.06788525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.18 or 1.00312907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048407 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

