Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

NYSE RVLV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,667,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.