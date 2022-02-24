Piper Sandler Weighs in on Allbirds Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allbirds from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

