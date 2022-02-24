Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 300 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $221,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $87.91 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

