Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.12 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

