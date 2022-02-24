Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

