Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $53,000 Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 1,206.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 275.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.14. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

