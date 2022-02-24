Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 638 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.