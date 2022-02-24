Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brightcove by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Brightcove by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

BCOV opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

