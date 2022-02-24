Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post $53.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.15 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $194.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Porch Group.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $237,925. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Porch Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $7.64. 29,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

