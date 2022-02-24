Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €93.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($105.68) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.56 ($117.68).

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €94.94 ($107.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.28 and a 200-day moving average of €85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

