PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,160 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.46. 23,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

