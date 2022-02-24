Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 163248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
