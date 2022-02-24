Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,658,000 after buying an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

