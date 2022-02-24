Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 297,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,259 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after buying an additional 236,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $595,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

