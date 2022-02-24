Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 297,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 63.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

