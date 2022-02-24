Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $22.33

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.33, but opened at $23.46. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 5,774 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $502,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,915.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,580,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

