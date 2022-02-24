Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Trading 8.8% Higher

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $65.00. 25,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 918,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,048,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,581 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.