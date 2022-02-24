Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74.
Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
