Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

