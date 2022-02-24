Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $139.51. 57,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.38. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

