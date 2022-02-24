ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. ProPetro traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 3,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 908,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

