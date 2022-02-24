PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCHUY opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. PTT Public has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $8.33.
About PTT Public (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTT Public (PCHUY)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.