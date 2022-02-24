Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 337308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.