Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

NYSE PEG traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 168,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,552. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

