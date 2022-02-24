Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issued By William Blair

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of HSTM opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.73 million, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in HealthStream by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

