Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

