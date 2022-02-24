Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Boosted by Truist Financial (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

