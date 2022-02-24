Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 280,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

