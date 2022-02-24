Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of NX opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $729.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 3,447 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 over the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.