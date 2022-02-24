Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.Quanta Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $9.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.47. 59,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

