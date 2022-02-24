Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Shares Up 6.6%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 6,928,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,320,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.54 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

