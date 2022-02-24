Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. 16,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 179,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

