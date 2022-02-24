Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. 16,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum-Si (QSI)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.