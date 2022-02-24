Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Down 6.1%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 16,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,215,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70.

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth about $33,248,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,618,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,842,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,577,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

