Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.650-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.00.

DGX stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.09. 1,353,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,494. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

