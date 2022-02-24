QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

