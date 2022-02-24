Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $126.35

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.35 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.73), with a volume of 480597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.78).

QLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.54.

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($38,079.70).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

