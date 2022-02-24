Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.