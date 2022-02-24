Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

