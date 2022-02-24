Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 166,229 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.
Shares of CTKB opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $28.70.
A number of research analysts have commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.