Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 166,229 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of CTKB opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 31,284.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

