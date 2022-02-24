Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

