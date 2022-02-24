Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,251 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 961% compared to the average volume of 872 put options.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 381,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.