Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Radian Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

