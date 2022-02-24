Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $532.35 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $532.35 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,509,588,455 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

