Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) fell 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.67. 15,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 502,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 10,349.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

